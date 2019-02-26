|
Judy Belle Jewell Saurman Kelly
Shelburne - Judy Belle Jewell Saurman Kelly passed away on February 11, 2019 with her husband Bill Kelly, son David Saurman, and daughter Ann Simon at her side. She was telling stories and entertaining those around her like she loved to do.
Her early days in Detroit, Michigan shaped her love of radio, news, and broadcast television. After moving to Evanston, IL and attending Northwestern University, Judy worked for NBC in downtown Chicago. There she met and married Ken Saurman where they developed a community of politically-involved Chicagoans, painters, and writers.
In 1970 she and Ken moved their young family to Vermont and a new life began. Judy worked at the Shelburne Middle School for 25 years as the art teacher! She loved being a teacher, working from the Craft School and developing her own art. In 1978 she co-produced a book of marbled paper with her friend Judith Pierce that sold at the Smithsonian.
Ken Saurman died in 1980 and once again Judy had to pivot. Judy started Educational Travel Service with her dear friend Tim Kahn. She met Bill Kelly and in 1984 married him. For the next 35 years their lives were full of adventure and travel that took them from Central America to Southern Africa. The culmination of her years in Africa she documented in letters to her friends that became her book, Where the Tar Road Ends.
Judy was an avid reader, attending book group once a month, and an artist. She was in a craft group that met regularly and a painting group, the Monet Mamas, that met faithfully every Wednesday for many years.
Judy loved meeting new people, colorful people, but most especially her people--her beloved friends and family. If there weren't people in her sunroom every day, she'd go out and meet them. From city politics, to community arts, to immigrant families who just needed a friend, Judy was all in. Judy was a Justice of the Peace, served on the Tibetan Resettlement Board, was a long-time board member of Burlington City Arts, and engaged in many other civic and non-profit organizations.
We will miss Judy's story- telling, her embellishments, and her loyalty.
Please join us as we celebrate Judy's life on May 4th at 2pm at All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road, Shelburne, VT.
Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019