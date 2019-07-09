|
Julia Echelberger Austin
- - Born March 15 1967 she went out swinging from this world as one would expect at the Vermont Respite House with her family by her side caring for her and loving her fiercely on Friday July 5th at 5pm. Quittin time and time for a nice cold beer. Something she greatly enjoyed. They say your life is made of two dates and a dash. Make the most of the dash. Julia certainly made the most of her dash in her short 52 years on this earth. She fought a courageous and vicious short battle with Renal cancer. No one can say she didn't give it everything she had because she did and then some.
She moved to Shelburne VT as a teen from Durham NH and became fast and life long best friends with Kathryn Wadehul Evans and Andrea Plante Messer. She graduated from CVU high school in 1985 and then from U-Mass Amherst in 1989. While using her journalism degree working for the Burlington Free Press for many years in the marketing dept, she made many, many life long friends there. While there she also volunteered and them chaired the Burlington First Night event for a few years. During and after the Free Press years she also worked at Saturn of South Burlington and Formula Ford in Montpelier with her best friend Todd Mobley. They made an epic team together.
Julia had many passions. Beside her children, she reveled in being an amateur photographer. She loved to catch life's little moments such as lake wildlife in its glory, things as simple as the beauty of a lilac, peony or daisy and the flight of a hot air balloon. She greatly enjoyed kayaking, alone or with friends along the shores of Lake Champlain and the Laplatte Nature Park. And sailing. This was something she did every Wednesday Night racing out of LCYC in Shelburne with her Dad until his passing in 2017. Sailing became a family hobby they started in 1982 and continues to do together as the family grew. She made a fabulous Lady Captain.
She was predeceased by her amazing father Herbert "Skip" Echelberger . She is survived and her memory being honored by her incredibly outstanding and resilient children with ex-husband Scott Austin- daughter Jessica Austin and her partner Ian Rambo, son Caleb Austin and partner Danielle Kruger. Her amazing mother Patricia"Chickie" Echelberger who took care of her and was her faithful sidekick thru this entire cancer journey. To say the love they shared was deep would be an understatement. She also leaves behind her loving and dedicated brother Brad Echelberger and his wife Kathi and their children. She is also survived and happily,wistfully remembered by her Uncles, Aunts and cousins,especially Irene,Connie and Anna who were fortunate enough to be able to fly across the country when she first went into hospice to love her up. She also leaves behind her special friends Paul Tenney and Liza Smith-Vedder, Janel MIller and Meghan Carlyle.
She will be most remembered for her motherly,warm demeanor and a quick wit. Everyone who knew her (and there were MANY), has been touched by her kindness and love. And the ease in which you could get a hug from her whenever you needed it. She was truly a gift to this world who at the end got to see at least one more sunset from a boat on the lake with the sun on her face and the wind at her back.
The family wishes to deeply and greatly Thank the staff at the UVM Oncology dept and especially Dr Steven Ades for his friendship and care as well as the phenomenal staff at the Vermont Respite House. Especially Urai,Anza, Dwight, Amy and Robyn.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Vermont Respite house in her name. https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/
An informal lunch for dinner will be held on Wednesday July 10th from 5-7 pm at the hall in the Shelburne United Methodist Church. 30 Church St, Shelburne, VT 05482 Come and share your stories of Julia with each other.
To share your memories and condolences please go to www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 9, 2019