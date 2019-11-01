|
|
Julia (Judy) R. Kleptz
Shelburne, VT - Julia (Judy) R. Kleptz, 82, of Shelburne, VT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Elderwood Nursing Home in Burlington, VT.
Judy was born on August 9, 1937 in Terre Haute, IN. She was the daughter of John R. Webster and Anna L Webster. Judy grew up in Terre Haute and graduated from Garfield High School in 1954. In the spring of 1957, Judy met her future husband, James A. Kleptz at a church social at McCormick Creek State Park. In August 1958 she and Jim were married. With Jim's career, the family moved around spending some time in Ohio, Massachusetts and Michigan before settling down in Shelburne, VT in 1971.
In 1973, Jim and Judy purchased a few Black Angus cows to raise as a hobby and by 1974 they had the beginnings of a new business, Laplatte River Angus Farm that they started with the help of their son Mark Kleptz. Judy was a supportive and encouraging mother for all of her children in each of their activities, including assuming a leadership role of the Charlotte Pony Club while her daughter Laura (Kleptz) Sibley was a member. She was also a very devoted and involved grandmother who was very active in the life of her grandchildren. She spent her time reading with them and watching them for their parents. She was very involved in their activities and hosted all holiday celebrations and birthday celebrations at her house.
Judy had a love of reading and for her community. She especially enjoyed bowling, where she bowled at Champlain Lanes in Shelburne for over 40 years and was an employee of the Health Insurance of Vermont Company for 6 years.
Judy was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Jim on October 28, 2015. She is survived by her children Mark and Joan Kleptz of Shelburne, Christopher and Sheila Kleptz of Lincoln, John and Jean Kleptz of Jericho, Laura and Mark Sibley of Jericho, and Barbara and Patrick Kaigle of Essex Jct; her grandchildren Jennifer and Nathan Balog of NY, Denise and William Goulet of NH, James, Jessica, Angela and Benjamin Kleptz, and Allison, Brandon and Matthew Sibley; three great-grandchildren, Morgan and Robert Goulet and Mackenzie Balog.
We extend our gratitude to the staff at the Elderwood Nursing Home who helped with Judy's care over the past few years. Visiting hours will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3 to 6pm at the Shelburne Funeral Chapel of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Homes, 209 Falls Rd, Shelburne, VT. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on Spear Street in East Charlotte, VT.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made on-line to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. https://www.vabvi.org/
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019