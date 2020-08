Or Copy this URL to Share

Julian Haftarczuk



Williston - Julian Haftarczuk, 69, of Williston, VT, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a 4-year battle with cancer. There will be no calling hours. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A complete obituary will appear on the Gifford Funeral Home website at a later date.



Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store