Services
Gifford Funeral Home & Cremation Services
22 Depot St
Richmond, VT 05477
(802) 434-2231
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
10759 VT-116
Hinesburg, VT
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
10759 VT-116
Hinesburg, VT
Justin "Juice" Henry

Justin "Juice" Henry Obituary
Justin "Juice" Henry

Huntington/Hinesburg - Justin "Juice" Henry, 39, beloved son and father, was tragically taken from us on March 1, 2020, the result of an automobile accident. Visiting hours are Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 10759 VT-116, Hinesburg, VT, between 10:00 am and 11:15 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am at the same location. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
