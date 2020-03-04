|
|
Justin "Juice" Henry
Huntington/Hinesburg - Justin "Juice" Henry, 39, beloved son and father, was tragically taken from us on March 1, 2020, the result of an automobile accident. Visiting hours are Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 10759 VT-116, Hinesburg, VT, between 10:00 am and 11:15 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am at the same location. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020