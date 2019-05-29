|
Karel Johannes Samsom, PhD.
Burlington - Karel Johannes Samsom, PhD. peacefully passed away at age 74 on April 28th, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Karel grew up in Noordwijk aan Zee in the Netherlands. He attended the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with an M.B.A in 1969. Karel went on to have a successful career in international business. In 1990 he completed a Ph.D at Nijenrode University focusing his research on entrepreneurial scientists. He spent the rest of his career doing what he loved; starting new ventures and teaching entrepreneurship and sustainability.
Professor Samsom was a great lover of the outdoors spending much of his free time hiking, sailing and camping in Vermont and California. His time in nature made him a fierce advocate for the environment. He served on many boards, including a national advisory board for the , determined to continue to teach and advocate. Through the years, Karel inspired many friends, students and acquaintances with his intellect, humor and compassion.
Karel is survived by his wife, Cynthia Foster, children and spouses; Caroline and Charlie Sprigg, Kaj and Lisa Samsom and Matthew and Lauren Melzer, grandchildren Juliana, Will, Anja and Maaika; siblings Barend, Koos and Marja and a large extended family. Karel is predeceased by his parents, Johannes and Maria Samsom and by his siblings, Joost, Ingeborg and Maarten.
The family wishes to thank friends Larry and Laurie Shelton, who provided ongoing love and support for Karel and his family for the duration of his illness. Thanks to the many wonderful caregivers at Ethan Allen Residence, Saint Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Bayada Hospice.
A celebration of Karel's life will be held in Burlington on August 10, location TBD, celebrations will also be held In Noordwijk and Los Angeles. For more information or to be added to an email list please contact Cynthia Foster [email protected] . In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Karel's name to the Vermont Chapter.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 29, 2019