Karen Anne Fitzgerald Badger
Winooski - Karen Anne Fitzgerald Badger, 68, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on June 29th, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Karen was born June 2, 1951, in Burlington, VT, the first of six children to James and Jean (Dunn) Fitzgerald. She grew up in Burlington, and spent much time as a young adult with family in the Bayside area in Colchester in the summer and on holidays. Karen graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1969, then studied nursing at Castleton State College. She later went on to take bookkeeping classes at Champlain College. For the majority of her career, she worked as a bookkeeper at C&L Plumbing & Heating in Burlington, and then independently from home. Karen had two daughters with her first husband Ronald L. St. Louis. Her oldest daughter Sarah was born in 1977, and her youngest, Lynn, in 1979. She married Bradley P. Badger in 1987, and they made a home in North Hero, VT where they lived for many years before eventually moving to Winooski. Karen enjoyed many activities throughout her life before her health slowly began keeping her from a lot of them. She loved family camping trips with her husband and children, siblings, nieces and nephews. She always put tremendous amounts of effort in to the packing and preparation, as it was absolutely necessary to bring everything in the house to ensure our comfort and needs. We often thought the house was coming with us too! Every bit of it was worth the happy memories and laughs. She loved having a family cat, and each of them was special to her. She enjoyed going to the beach with her family, barbeques, music and dancing, laughing, smiling, being silly, and spending time with friends. She enjoyed family reunions in Colchester, and also her Rice High School class reunions. Karen was an avid reader, loved her indoor plants, and enjoyed having a vegetable garden. She was so proud to be a grandmother and loved her grandchildren deeply. Karen loved everyone unconditionally and welcomed everyone into her home and heart. She had a strong family bond with her brothers and sisters as well as her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She also had so many wonderful friendships, many of who have became like family. Family and friends meant everything to Karen; it is what gave her the hope, strength and courage to push through hard times. She was that "sticky stuff" that holds families together.
Left to cherish her memory, and live and love by her example, is her husband, Bradley P. Badger, her daughters, Sarah St. Louis, Lynn St. Louis & boyfriend Ken Barry, and step daughter Pamela Baxter; her grandchildren, Alexis Donna, Evan Donna and Mackenzie Dyer, and step grandchildren Damien, Savannah, Lemar and Kendall; her siblings David and Lori Fitzgerald, Pamela Fitzgerald and Peter Bonaccorsi, James Fitzgerald and Kim Graves, Linda and Clay Barrows, and Robert Fitzgerald; her step mother Ruth Fitzgerald and step sisters Lisa, Lory, Leslie and Lynn; mother in law Phyllis Badger, and sister in laws, Theresa, Donna, Debbie, and Patty as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family, and countless friends. Karen was predeceased by her beloved Mother and Father, Jean (Dunn) Fitzgerald in 1984 and James L. Fitzgerald in 2015.
Karen's family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to the medical staff and palliative team at UVM Medical Center for their efforts, dedication, and gentle care with her during her last week with us.
Visiting hours will be from 4-6 pm on Friday July 12th, 2019 at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St. Winooski, Vt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Saturday July 13th, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 416 Church Rd, Colchester, Vt. Online condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.lavignefuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to The at donate3.cancer.org.
