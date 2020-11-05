1/1
Karen Barrett
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Barrett

Richmond - Karen Barrett, 72, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Karen was born in Burlington on May 25, 1948, the daughter of Bernard Barrett, Sr. and Elaine (McCann) McMaster. She worked for UVM Medical Center, formally Fletcher Allen Hospital, for 36 years. She started out right after graduating from high school in Human Resources and working her way up was the Payroll Manager most of career before retiring in 2004. During that time, she put herself through college at Trinity College earning a Bachelor's degree in Business.

Karen enjoyed hosting dinner parties with her friends and holiday dinners for her family and baked sweet treats for the holidays. She enjoyed traveling and was on the Recreation Committee at Medical Center Hospital of Vermont, planning trips across the US and Europe, including the annual holiday shopping trip. After retiring, she took golf lessons and played often and even in a few tournaments throughout the years. She enjoyed her trips to Maine several times a year.

Her sister Bonnie was a tremendous help and comfort to Karen in the last year.

Karen is survived by her stepmother Lucille Barrett of Lewiston, Maine; sisters Bonnie and Debbie Barrett; sister Susie (McMaster) Butler and her husband Jim Butler; nephews Tyler and Eric Butler; sister-in-law Liz Barrett, nephew Steven Barrett; nieces Lisa and Sara Barrett. She was predeceased by her longtime friend Janice Young, her parents Bernard Barrett Sr. and Elaine McMaster; brother Bernard Barrett Jr.; half-brother Gary McMaster and brother Ron Barrett.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sanders, Amy Fox, APRN, and Katrina, along with the staff at the Respite House for the great care and compassion given to Karen.

Because of the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery that will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.

Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gifford Funeral Home & Cremation Services
22 Depot St
Richmond, VT 05477
(802) 434-2231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gifford Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved