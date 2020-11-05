Karen Barrett



Richmond - Karen Barrett, 72, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester following a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Karen was born in Burlington on May 25, 1948, the daughter of Bernard Barrett, Sr. and Elaine (McCann) McMaster. She worked for UVM Medical Center, formally Fletcher Allen Hospital, for 36 years. She started out right after graduating from high school in Human Resources and working her way up was the Payroll Manager most of career before retiring in 2004. During that time, she put herself through college at Trinity College earning a Bachelor's degree in Business.



Karen enjoyed hosting dinner parties with her friends and holiday dinners for her family and baked sweet treats for the holidays. She enjoyed traveling and was on the Recreation Committee at Medical Center Hospital of Vermont, planning trips across the US and Europe, including the annual holiday shopping trip. After retiring, she took golf lessons and played often and even in a few tournaments throughout the years. She enjoyed her trips to Maine several times a year.



Her sister Bonnie was a tremendous help and comfort to Karen in the last year.



Karen is survived by her stepmother Lucille Barrett of Lewiston, Maine; sisters Bonnie and Debbie Barrett; sister Susie (McMaster) Butler and her husband Jim Butler; nephews Tyler and Eric Butler; sister-in-law Liz Barrett, nephew Steven Barrett; nieces Lisa and Sara Barrett. She was predeceased by her longtime friend Janice Young, her parents Bernard Barrett Sr. and Elaine McMaster; brother Bernard Barrett Jr.; half-brother Gary McMaster and brother Ron Barrett.



The family would like to thank Dr. Sanders, Amy Fox, APRN, and Katrina, along with the staff at the Respite House for the great care and compassion given to Karen.



Because of the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery that will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.



Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.









