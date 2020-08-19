Karen Marie Hogancamp
Burlington - Karen Marie Hogancamp, 67, of Paducah, KY, and Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Burlington, VT, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at her home in Paducah.
Karen was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. A retired respiratory therapy technician, she was an avid knitter, scuba diver, and a devoted animal lover. She was also past president of the Paducah Orchid Society.
She is survived by her husband of forty years, C. David Hogancamp of Paducah; three sons, Charles E. Hogancamp II (Allison) of Franklin, TN, D. Ryan Hogancamp (Meagen) of Paducah, and Matthew T. Hogancamp of Boston, MA; her mother, Gloria Bennett and stepfather, James Bennett of Paducah; two sisters, Susan Dubois of Albuquerque, NM and Anne True of Johnson, VT; three granddaughters, Ava Hogancamp, Jane Hogancamp and Margaret Hogancamp; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Provost of Burlington, VT; and two brothers, Daniel Provost of Lake City, FL and Thomas Provost of Paducah, KY.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
A private funeral mass will be held with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating.
Expressions of sympathy are welcome as donations to the American Cancer Society
, 3140 Parisa Dr, Paducah, KY 42003, ASPCA at aspca.org
, or Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.