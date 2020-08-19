1/1
Karen Marie Hogancamp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Marie Hogancamp

Burlington - Karen Marie Hogancamp, 67, of Paducah, KY, and Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Burlington, VT, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at her home in Paducah.

Karen was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. A retired respiratory therapy technician, she was an avid knitter, scuba diver, and a devoted animal lover. She was also past president of the Paducah Orchid Society.

She is survived by her husband of forty years, C. David Hogancamp of Paducah; three sons, Charles E. Hogancamp II (Allison) of Franklin, TN, D. Ryan Hogancamp (Meagen) of Paducah, and Matthew T. Hogancamp of Boston, MA; her mother, Gloria Bennett and stepfather, James Bennett of Paducah; two sisters, Susan Dubois of Albuquerque, NM and Anne True of Johnson, VT; three granddaughters, Ava Hogancamp, Jane Hogancamp and Margaret Hogancamp; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Provost of Burlington, VT; and two brothers, Daniel Provost of Lake City, FL and Thomas Provost of Paducah, KY.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

A private funeral mass will be held with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating.

We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.

During this difficult time of Covid-19, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.milnerandorr.com

Expressions of sympathy are welcome as donations to the American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Dr, Paducah, KY 42003, ASPCA at aspca.org, or Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved