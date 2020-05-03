|
|
Karen Sue McNall
Fairfax - Karen Sue McNall, age 52 of Fairfax VT died peacefully on Tuesday April 28th, 2020 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Born in St. Albans VT, she was the daughter of Richard and Linda McNall. She is preceded in death by grandmother Charlotte, father Richard, mother Linda, brothers Matthew and Bryce and children McKenna and Hayden.
Karen graduated from BFA Fairfax. She worked for many years on the family farm and for NCSS until becoming the owner of a small business, KSM Cleaning. Karen was an avid animal lover and spent all of her free tome training horses and raising her beloved mastiffs Grace, Jade and Ruby.
As per Karen's wishes there will be no funeral or wake. She will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be had in her honor at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 3 to May 5, 2020