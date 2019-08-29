|
Karin Ann Caldwell
- - On August 10, 2019, Karin Ann Caldwell passed after living with lung cancer for a year and a half. She had beautiful strong strides, positive therapies and months that came to a quiet standstill. Everyday she braved this extremely difficult territory with faith and courage.
Karin was born in Indiana, PA on November 30, 1952 to Helen Pike and Drexell Caldwell. She attended high school in Indiana, and studied Health and Phys. Ed at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
In the early 70's she moved to Vermont and became part of the Touchstone community in Starksboro. Days were spent trout fishing, mothering tomcats, and growing food. The 30+ cooperative members built homes, co-raised kids, and shared wisdom over decades. She had built her first house there with her partner by age 26.
Her free spirit led her to Negril, Jamaica in the 80's where she met her former husband, Joseph Allen. The two relocated to Starksboro and had two daughters, Mattie and Lilli Allen. She became a hardworking single mother, always able to create something from nothing with poise and grace.
Karin loved supporting her community, refurbishing antiques, and gardening. In her last 20 years she ran her own garden business, Roots North Landscaping, designing beautiful gardens throughout Vermont and cultivating lasting friendships. While working, she talked politics and recipes, and sang long past tunes over big blooms with her close friend, Kathleen (Cooter) Bushey.
Karin often put her life on hold to preserve and empower the freedoms of others. She rallied behind people's rights: Women's, LGBQT, and Civil Rights, Immigration issues, and Planned Parenthood. She served on the board for the John Graham Shelter in Vergennes, volunteered at food shelves, and helped with community events at Saint Peters Catholic Church.
Karin had a generosity of spirit and love for family. She was mischievous and fun to be with, while still being hard working, independent and proud. Karin showed us how to love endlessly, knowing that cancer affects only our physical lives, while the love she gave extends way beyond its bounds.
She is survived by her daughters Lillian Rose and Mattie Star Allen; her brothers Mark and Greg Caldwell and their families, and many close friends. The family invites everyone to join on September 6th at 11:00 for a Mass celebrating her life at Saint Peters Catholic Church, 85 S. Maple Street Vergennes, 05491. A reception will follow.
Karin donated her body to the UVM Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Karin's memory can be made to UVM Home Health and Hospice, Vergennes John Graham Shelter, or HOPE food shelf in Middlebury.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 29, 2019