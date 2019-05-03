|
|
Karl C. Ashline
Williston - July 10, 1934 - April 30, 2019
Karl Ashline, 84, of Williston, VT and Englewood FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 following a brief illness. Karl was born in Alburgh, VT on July 10, 1934. He grew up in Alburgh with his parents and sister. After graduating from Alburgh High School in 1952, he attended the University of Vermont, as a student athlete. Karl earned his degree in Political Science, and was a starting pitcher on the baseball team.
Karl married the love of his life Heather M. MacCallum on October 18, 1958. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. His network of friends and family was vast, but concentrated in Vermont and Florida due to his love of snow-birding. All of his family and friends will remember Karl as true gentleman, he was a kind, caring and most infamously a very generous person.
Karl was a spiritual man and involved with many church activities as a member of First Congregational Church in Burlington. Serving the church, as a member of the Board of Trustees, as a Deacon, and as the chairman of many committees.
Karl was a member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge #100, serving as Past Master, and Past Patron of the temple chapter #75 order of the Eastern Star. Additionally, Karl was a member and Past President of the Rotary Club of South Burlington, and Past Treasurer of the Northern Vermont Homebuilders Association.
Karl was an entrepreneur, he owned Ashline Construction, and was co-owner of Investment Property Managers. When Karl was not working or serving one of many organizations he volunteered for he could be found: square dancing with his wife Heather, singing in choirs and choruses, captaining his boat on Lake Champlain, golfing with friends and family, reading and researching the Civil War and Historical Buildings, and his family genealogy. Despite the busy schedule Karl kept, he was still able to follow his beloved New York Yankees, and the 23 World Series Championships they won during his wonderful life.
Karl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Heather M. Ashline, his children, son James Daniel Ashline of Westford, VT and his wife Sheila; daughter Deborah D.J. Hammond of Newington, CT and her husband Bradley; five grandchildren, Joshua Ashline and partner Stephanie Kuhns of Olympia, Washington, Chelsea Davies (Ashline) and husband Quentin of London, United Kingdom, Samantha, Brett, and Jodie Hammond; and one great-granddaughter Ffion Charlotte Davies. As well as many other loving family members. He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Alyce Ashline, his sister Claire Dowling and her husband Hubert Dowling.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 5th from 2-5pm, at the Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, May 6th at the First Congregational Church located on South Winooski Avenue, Burlington, VT starting promptly at 10am. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to the American Red Cross, 32 North Prospect Street Burlington, Vermont 05401.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 3, 2019