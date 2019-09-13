|
|
Karl D. Walbridge
Colchester - 1933 - 2019
Karl D. Walbridge, 85, of Colchester, died peacefully on September 3, 2019 at the McClure-Miller Respite House. He was amazingly positive, strong and appreciative through 11 weeks of life following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
Karl was born on October 23, 1933 in Burlington, VT, son of Professor Nelson "Bud" and Ethel (Nealy) Walbridge. He attended S.W. Thayer School and graduated from Burlington High School in 1951.
During the Korean War, Karl served in the Air Force as a mechanic on T-6 "Texan" aircraft in the 6147th Tactical Air Control Group, known as the "Mosquitoes". He also served in the Air Force Reserves, the Vermont Army National Guard, Vermont Army Reserves and later returned to and retired from the Air Force with 25 total years of military service. Karl also completed an associate degree in southern Maine and worked for General Electric in Burlington for 24 years.
Karl will be remembered for his sense of humor, his appreciation of people and his lifelong love of learning. After wearing out his jokes on his children, he was thrilled to have a new audience in the next generation - his five grandsons. Never shy to peruse a used book sale, Karl was an enthusiastic collector of books, journals, military memorabilia and more. He loved music, particularly jazz and the blues and also was an antique car enthusiastic and an animal lover. In retirement, the Heineberg Senior Center was an important part of his life including the thrill of being the sound manager for the Heineberg Highsteppers.
He is survived by his companion, Patricia Thompson of Colchester, his son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Julie (Lemieux) Walbridge of Williston, his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Erik Drake of Manchester NH, his grandsons: Benjamin Walbridge, Zachary Walbridge, Cameron Walbridge, Evan Drake and Alex Drake, his brother, Eric Walbridge of Burlington, his former spouse of 57 years, Peggy Walbridge of South Burlington, Patricia's children: Tim Thompson and Sandy Jenkins, as well as many dear friends and extended family members.
The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at the McClure-Miller Respite House for their excellent care and their roles in helping him deeply enjoy his 8 weeks in residence and for never asking him to turn down his music.
At Karl's request, the family is holding a private service at the VT Veterens' Memorial Cemetery, Randolph Center. Memorial contributions in Karl's honor may be made to the McClure-Miller Respite House.
Elmwood-Meunier, Burlington, in charge.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019