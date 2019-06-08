|
Katherine "Kit" Barrett Tillinghast
Norwich - Katherine Barrett Tillinghast, "Kit," born October 25, 1940, left this life May 21, 2019.
Born in Rochester, MN. Kit grew up, aside from her first few months, in Norwich, VT, and attended Hanover High school, where she graduated in 1958.
Kit attended Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio, graduating with her Bachelor of Arts - English in 1962. She was a sorority sister of Pi Betta Phi. While attending Ohio Wesleyan, she met Charles Tillinghast "T," whom she married the summer of 1962.
Kit and Charles moved to Syracuse, NY while he completed his Masters, there they had their first child Carley. Upon completion of Charles's Masters they moved to the Burlington, VT area, ultimately settling in South Burlington where their second Child, Jason "Jake", was born. Kit lived more than 50 years at her South Burlington residence.
Known for her wood splitting ability, her love of trees and artistry in hand braiding wool rugs, Kit was also a lover of animals (especially cats loons, and squirrels). She served as a surrogate mother to many otherwise unfortunate young. She will be missed by a great many.
Kit is pre-deceased by her husband Charles A. Tillinghast (1985); Her mother Marguerite Carley Barrett (1995); father Richard H Barrett (1997); and brother Richard H Barret II (1998).
She is survived by her two children: Carley A. Tillinghast and Jason B Tillinghast; her daughter-in-law Cristin D. Tillinghast, Sister-in-law Alberta Crisp Barrett, and numerous grandchildren and great children.
A memorial service is scheduled at Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington, VT 05403, 10-11:30am July 18, 2019. A same day graveside gathering will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Norwich, VT at 3pm.
In lieu of donations and flowers please submit to "A Place for Grace" Kitty Rescue, PO Box 681 St. Albans, VT 05478 and/or Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, PO Box 127, Westminster, VT 05158.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 8, 2019