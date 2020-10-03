1/1
Katherine C. DiSanto
1920 - 2020
Katherine C. DiSanto

South Burlington - Katherine (Kay) DiSanto, 99, of Winding Brook Drive in South Burlington, passed away on October 1, 2020 following, a short illness.

Kay was born on November 18,1920, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Paterno) Campo. On September 18,1949, she married Mario (Jack) DiSanto in New York.

Early in her career, Kay worked as a bookkeeper at Chanel in Manhattan. In 1955, Kay and Jack relocated to Vermont with their young daughter. This was an especially difficult move for her, as they left her beloved New York City, along with friends and family, to move to a place that still had dirt roads! Initially, she stayed home to raise her family, but eventually, returned to work as a bookkeeper for the Girl Scouts, and later, in the billing office at Birchwood Nursing Home.

After retiring, Kay and Jack traveled and enjoyed family and friends. Over the years, she grew to love Vermont and never thought of leaving.

She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Paquin (Robert), her granddaughter, Christine Wells (Nathaniel) and great-granddaughter, Yardley Katherine Wells. Kay was very proud of her granddaughter and even more so of her great-granddaughter.

Kay was predeceased by her husband Jack in1986 and her brothers Frank in 1977 and Dominic in 2017.

The family would like to thank Jean and Rosa of Armistead Senior Care for helping Kay remain independent in her home, until earlier this year, and the dedicated staff of Birchwood Terrace for their wonderful care in her final months.

Due to Covid-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 5th, with burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.

Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. To send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
