Katherine C. Kilpeck
Richmond, VT - Katherine C. Kilpeck, 91, of Richmond, VT, passed away peacefully at home on December 19, 2019. In accordance with Katherine's wishes, there will be no visiting hours. Service details are incomplete at this time and will be announced on the Gifford Funeral Home website in early January. A complete obituary will also be posted on the website at that time. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019