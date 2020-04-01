|
|
Katherine J. "Kitty" Trono
Shelburne - The Lord called back one of his angels when Katherine J. Trono passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020.
Katherine was born on June 27, 1933 in Burlington, Vermont, to Albert and Marguerite Hooper. She attended Cathedral High School and went on to graduate from the Fanny Allen School of Nursing in 1954 as a Registered Nurse. Kitty was a natural caregiver and she enjoyed her work in the Delivery Room at DeGoesbriand Hospital and in the Operating Room at Mary Fletcher Hospital for many years. Later in her career, from 1972 to 1979, she worked part-time as a nurse at Fanny Allen Hospital and at the Otolaryngology office of Dr. Sofferman.
In 1957, Kitty married George Joseph Trono, her late husband of over 60 years, and they raised three children together. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and spouse. Family and friendships were everything to Kitty and she will be missed dearly by those who loved her.
Kitty was a devoted Roman Catholic who truly loved God, his church, its community and its values. Her kindness brightened the lives of many people. She kept in touch with everyone, and her long life in Burlington was full of many long lasting friendships that she truly cherished. Kitty enjoyed bowling, golf (especially her celebrated hole-in-one), going to UVM and Tampa Bay Lightning Hockey games, trips to visit Montreal, and her many years of wintering in Florida with George.
Kitty is survived by her son Steve, his wife Monique, and their two children, George and Natalie; Dan and his two sons, Ben and Charlie; and Tom and his partner, Pamela Peden and her son, Anthony. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Martha Hooper, and all of the Hooper nieces and nephews. In addition, she leaves her sisters-in-law, Jane Trono, Norinne Trono and her brothers-in-law, Anthony Trono and Albert Trono and his wife, Evelyn, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James, and sister, Mary.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Residence at Shelburne Bay and Griswold Home Care for all of their assistance. A special thanks to Dr. Peter Gunther and Dr. Randy Miller's office for years of care and friendship. We'd also like to extend our loving appreciation to Jane Trono and her partner, Jim, for their special support and loyal friendship, especially in Kitty's later years.
Due to the Coronavirus there will be a private burial. The family will have a memorial service and celebration of Kitty's life at a safer time, hopefully at the end of the summer or fall. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020