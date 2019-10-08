|
Katherine Mary Ashline (Samson)
South Burlington - Katherine Mary Ashline, 74, of South Burlington, Vermont, gained her angel wings and passed away peacefully Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, after a short and courageous battle with leukemia. In her last few weeks, she was surrounded by family showing the impact she made on those she loved. Katherine passed quietly in the early morning with her dear niece Laura Smith by her side holding her hand.
Katherine was born to Maurice and Lucille Samson, on October 15, 1944, in Saint Albans, Vermont. She graduated from Holy Angels High School in 1961. She married the love of her life Terrence Ashline on January 23, 1965. They lived happily together in Queen City Park in South Burlington, Vermont, in a house they adored next door to their brother and sister Noella and Richard. Together, they raised two beautiful children Ricky and Karen.
Katherine retired from Sears and was a dedicated volunteer at St. Anthony's thrift shop until Alzheimer's made it difficult to do the things she once enjoyed. She devoted her life to her family and helping those in need.
She is survived by her loving husband, Terrence, and her children, Ricky Ashline and life partner Lisa Delaire, Karen Mount and husband Bryan McDonald. She also leaves her brothers, George Samson and life partner Mary Bartlett, Paul Samson and wife Gerri, her sisters Noella Ashline and husband Richard, Betty Saveall and husband Brad, sister-in-law, Barbara Samson, and her Brother-in-law, Robert Ashline, and wife Evelyn. She also leaves seven grandchildren to cherish her memory: Samantha Ashline, Brittany Mount, Courtney Ashline, Jacob Mount, Ryan Mount, Halie LaBelle, and Emily Ashline. She also leaves three step-grandchildren; Brielle, Trevor, and Kira McDonald and her many nieces and nephews including Laura Ashline, Ray Ashline and spouse Tammy, and Anita Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Lucille Samson, her brothers, Albert and wife Rose Samson, Arthur Samson, parents-in-law, Lawrence and Alice Ashline, and her son-in-law, Stephen Mount.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. Jennifer Hall at UVM Medical Center, Maple Ridge Memory Care, staff in Miller 5 at UVM Medical and McClure Miller Respite House for their exceptional care during her final weeks.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Saint Anthony Church, Flynn Ave. in Burlington, with a burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in her memory.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 8, 2019