Katherine Sue Martin
East Bakersfield - Katherine Sue Martin, a resident of East Bakersfield, died unexpectedly on April 28, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.
Sue was born December 7, 1935, the daughter of John and Evangeline Gabbeitt.
She graduated from Mount Saint Mary's Academy in 1953 and entered the religious life with the Sisters of Mercy and then the Carmelite Order until 1962. Sue then graduated from the Bishop DeGoesbriand Memorial Hospital School of Radiology and later received certification as a Nuclear Medicine radiology technician. After working at the medical center in Burlington, she moved to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, then the office of Leonard Tremblay M.D. in St. Albans, where she did Ultrasound, introducing many expectant parents to their child, and finally, as staff support for the NOTCH in Franklin County. Sue was a very active, enthusiastic person who enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and cross country skiing. Sue and her husband were involved in the development of the Catamount x-country ski trail, from Massachusetts to Canada, and are "end-to end skiers"…those who have skied all 300 miles of the trail.
Sue is survived by her husband of fifty one years, John (Jake) Martin, her sister Martha and husband Ernest Courcy of Irving, Texas, sisters in law Colleen Steen of Fairfax, Patricia Laskowski of Milton, Mary Usher of California, brothers in law James Martin of Georgia, VT, Charles Martin of Middlebury, good friend Robin Erickson and her family, many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her very much. She was predeceased by her brother John Thomas (Tommy) Gabbeitt and sister-in-law Lorraine Gabbeitt of Winooski, and nephews Peter and Tim Courcy of Texas.
There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Church in Enosburg Falls with a reception to follow in the church hall.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 11, 2019