Katherine Sue Sherman
- - Katherine Sue Sherman passed away on April 6th following a lengthy battle against breast cancer. At her passing, she was surrounded by those who loved her most, at her winter home, in Queen Creek, Arizona. Born in Johnson City, New York on August 15, 1958, she spent her childhood in Essex Junction, Vermont with her parents, Mary and Richard Stark, and brothers; Mike, Rob, and Tim. They enjoyed riding snowmobiles and spending family time at their camp at Holland Pond. After graduating from Essex Junction High Katherine went west to attend college at Arizona State University where she met her future husband, Bob. She earned a Bachelor's Degree and graduated with honors. Katherine and Bob lived in Arizona and later in Salem, Oregon, where they would raise two wonderful children; Ben, a policy analyst for the State of Oregon, and Erin, a software developer for Arizona State University. Katherine spent much of her career in project management, a profession she very much enjoyed and excelled at with the State of Oregon and Cognizant Consulting. Katherine's favorite flower was the sunflower, known for being the "happy" flower which is exactly what she was. She was a devoted and cheerful wife, loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. She was also an attentive dog mom to her labradoodle, Elmo, a "candy crusher" and an avid quilter, though her kids often referred to her as a professional fabric collector. In her free time, Katherine also enjoyed gardening and watching her kids play soccer, softball, and baseball. She loved to cook big family meals that brought everyone together around the table. Katherine had many accomplishments but was so much more than the sum of those accomplishments. She was selfless, compassionate and a truly inspiring wife and mother. She was someone to be remembered as a genuinely good person with a warm heart and an unrelenting spirit that cherished every day she had on this earth. These are qualities Katherine instilled in her children who will always carry her with them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but even more so by those who were with her at the end of her journey, including her husband, children, mother, brothers, her sister-in-law, Ester, daughter-in-law, Courtney and of course her grandson, Lou, the apple of her eye. The family asks that charitable donations be made in Katherine's name to the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019