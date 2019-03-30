|
|
Katherine V. Scott
Essex Junction - Katherine V. Scott, 89, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at her home in Essex Junction, Vermont.
A first generation American, Katherine was born on December 17, 1929 in Burlington, Vermont, the sixth of eight children to Giuseppe and Felicia (Sette) Vartuli. She was a graduate of Winooski High School, class of 1947. Katherine was a star basketball player in high school, and that passion for sports never dwindled throughout her life.
Katherine married Wilna R. "Scotty" Scott, Jr on September 11, 1954 at Saint Stephen's Church in Winooski, Vermont. She spent several years working in various parts of the country after high school, but she and Scotty eventually returned to Vermont to live and raise their family. Her large, extended Italian-American family were certainly the most important thing in her life and she was immensely proud of them, old, young, near and far.
Katherine worked at Mater Christi School for 29 years, where she developed lasting friendships with the Sisters of Mercy, fellow staff, faculty and students. She was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish, Catholic Daughters of America, the Sports & Fitness Edge and donated her time to many causes and charities. She played golf, tennis, hiked, traveled, watched sports on TV, and was fond of cooking enormous quantities of food to feed family and friends!
She is survived by her children, Mary Scott, Stephen Scott and wife Gayle, Richard Scott, Phyllis (Scott) Willey and husband John, Jean (Scott) Gardyne and husband Steven, John Scott and wife Kathleen, Elizabeth Scott and husband Dave Frey. Katherine also leaves her grandchildren, Emma and husband Jon, Sean, Kate, Maura, Linnea, Hunter, and great-granddaughter Penelope. She is also survived by her brothers Dominic and Frank Vartuli, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Lastly, she is survived by her dearest childhood friends from Winooski.
She was predeceased by her loving husband in 1991, her parents, and five of her brothers and sisters: Mary, Mike, Madeline, Josephine, and Ralph.
Calling hours will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church on Tuesday, April 2, at 11:00am. Inurnment at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Winooski will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of Katherine's favorite charities (COTS, Mater Christi School, or the Holy Family Parish Hall Fund). To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 30, 2019