|
|
Kathie S. Weibust
Colchester - Kathie Schmidt Weibust, 69, died on January 13, 2020, after living with cancer for over 5 years. She was ready and passed away on her own terms, surrounded by family and friends.
Kathie was born in NYC on March 30, 1950, the daughter of Warren and Jane (Gutfreund) Schmidt, and grew up in Larchmont, NY. She earned a bachelor's degree in Social Work from the University of New Hampshire and a master's degree in Higher Education and Student Affairs Administration from the University of Vermont. She retired from UVM in 2014 after almost 37 years, many of which she worked as Associate Director of Admissions. Kathie loved sailing and volunteer work and took great joy in serving as a board member and volunteer for Healing Winds Vermont in recent years.
Kathie is survived by her children, Erik (Kate) and Kristie (David); her 5 grandchildren, Sam (9), Maeve (7), Alice (3), Hazel (1), and Nora (1); her siblings (Arnold, Susan, Nancy) and their families; and in-laws Patricia and Ingrid Weibust. Kathie also leaves behind her beloved dog, Lucy, and many close friends, most notably the Daycare Group, UVM Admissions friends, and Ron Moorby. She was predeceased by her parents, Warren and Jane Schmidt, and her husband of almost 34 years, Stephen Weibust.
A private gathering for friends and family will be scheduled during the upcoming sailing season. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UVM Cancer Center or Healing Winds Vermont.
Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to her family please visit
www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020