Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
Fairfield - Kathleen "Cricket" Aylward a longtime area resident passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the UVM Medical Center with her family at her side.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, where a service will be held on Monday, March 25th, at 11:00 AM.

To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence kindly go to her online guestbook www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019
