Kathleen "Cricket" Aylward
Fairfield - Kathleen "Cricket" Aylward a longtime area resident passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the UVM Medical Center with her family at her side.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, where a service will be held on Monday, March 25th, at 11:00 AM.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence kindly go to her online guestbook www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019