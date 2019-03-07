|
|
Kathleen Brown
Burlington - Kathleen Brown, 75 of Burlington passed away on March 5, 2019, at the UVM Medical Center. An hour of visitation will take place this Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 12:00 (noon) at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. Burial will be in the spring.
To view the full obituary and to place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019