Kathleen (Bissonette) Chernoff
Kathleen (Bissonette) Chernoff passed away on July 7th, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born in Burlington, Vermont the daughter of Ralph and Dolores (Sullivan) Bissonette. Kathy was a graduate of Burlington High School. Kathy spent most of her career working for Fassetts Bakery in Burlington Vermont and later relocated to New Milford, CT and Bedminster, PA with her husband. She loved spending time at home with her dog, traveling and participating in family events. She was a great friend full of sage advice and had a quick wit always ready to share an amusing incident usually involving herself.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Chernoff, who she had been with for 31 years; her buddy Truman; her sister Sandra; Her brother Timothy Bissonette and his wife Donna; her brothers Ralph and William; her husband's parents, Manny & Joan Chernoff; her sister and brother in law, Lynne and John Vezina; her brother-in-law Thomas Ryan; her sister in-law Sue Brown; her special nieces, Maureen Bissonette, Laurie (Bissonette) Reilly and Emily (Bissonette) Culver as well as many nieces nephews, cousins and other family members; her special friends Kathy Gratton , Sharon Bessette and Margie Cassela. She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Joseph Bissonette of Florida, Thomas Bissonette of Glens Falls and her sister Margret Bissonette .
In light of the pandemic there will be no visiting hours, services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or your local SPCA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
