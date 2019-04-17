|
Kathleen Daley Carlos
Burlington - On April 13th, Kathy took her last breath and peacefully slipped away to be with her Mother, Father and Brother. Kathy was born April 5th, 1957 in Burlington, Vermont. The family moved to Malletts Bay where Kathy attended elementary school. Kathy graduated from Winooski High School in 1975.
Kathy worked in several area restaurants where she made some wonderful friendships that she cherished to this day. Kathy worked for many years at Allstate Insurance in Williston; she also worked for the Chittenden County Superior Court in Burlington.
On July 17th, 1993 Kathy married the love of her life and best friend, John Carlos. After their Vermont wedding, the two moved to Rancho Cordova, California, where Kathy had a 20 year career with the United States District Court in Sacramento, California. Upon John's retirement in 2017, he fulfilled Kathy's dream to move back to Vermont to be closer to her Vermont family and grandchildren in Massachusetts.
She leaves behind her husband of the last twenty-five years, John Carlos, of Burlington, VT, her son Christopher Barron, his wife Jenny Barron and their two children and Kathy's beloved granddaughters Isla and Morgan Barron of Rockland, Massachusetts, She leaves behind her sister Mary Daley Lorrain and her husband Paul of Colchester, and their daughter Mora of Huntington. She leaves behind her brother-in-law, Daryl Hair of Brooklyn, NY. She also leaves behind her loving aunt, Janice Robbins of South Burlington. She leaves behind also brother-in-law Jerry Carlos of Spokane, Washington, sister-in-law Judy Carlacio, of Spokane, Washington, sister-in-law Jami Carlacio, husband Marty Kurth, and their son Javier, of North Haven, Connecticut. Kathy leaves numerous cousins and their families whose relationships she cherished.
Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Patricia Daley of Colchester and her brother Patrick, of Brooklyn, NY
She leaves behind several close and dear friends in the community including Judy Barron of South Burlington, and her family. She also leaves behind dear friend Karyl Sweeney, of South Hero and her husband Bob.
Kathy had a passion for sports, both on TV and the radio. Her passion followed in her father's footsteps for the New York Yankees. While living in Sacramento, she and John became huge fans of their hometown basketball team, the Sacramento Kings. Kathy loved travel, going on cruises and trying new restaurants. She loved to "google" restaurants and hotels that her son Chris visited while traveling on business.
Kathy and John had numerous loving animals in their life including Kathy's beloved Casey. Their current dogs, Mickey and Juno will feel the loss of their "mama" Kathy. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking mourners to donate to the Humane Society of Chittenden County in South Burlington to honor Kathy's love of dogs.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 2:00 PM at the St. John's Club in Burlington, Vermont. Please bring your stories and memories of Kathy as we celebrate her life. Arrangements are in the care of Champlain Cremation.
