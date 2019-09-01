|
Kathleen Margaret (Case) Bonilla
South Burlington - Kathleen Margaret (Case) Bonilla passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with breast cancer on August 15, 2019.
Born April 14, 1958 to Warren and Joan Case in Levittown, NY, they moved to Brandon, Vermont in 1968 where Kathy attended school, graduating from Otter Valley Union High School.
Kathy married Michael "Poogie" Bonilla of Rutland and they had two children, Ashley and Justin.
Kathy graduated from UVM with honors and served as a paralegal to several Burlington area attorneys. She was a frequent advocate for women and women's rights, a passion that began with Maryanne Kampmann, Esq. and recently worked with Pricilla Dubé at the law firm of Bergeron Paradis & Fitzpatrick. Kathy served as the board president of the Vermont Interfaith Action and was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Community.
Kathy had an artistic flare and most recently began creating rugs, making friends at the Green Mountain Rug Hooking Guild.
Of all her accomplishments, she was most proud of her grandchildren, Makayla and Andora Bonilla, and Lillian Sanderson. Nothing gave Kathy more pleasure than attending sporting and arts performances and supporting her granddaughters in their lives.
Kathy leaves her daughter Ashley of Pottstown, PA and her daughters Makayla and Andora of South Burlington; her son Justin and his daughter Lilly of Colchester; her mother Joan Case of South Burlington; her brother Michael Case and his wife Colleen of Burlington; and her sister and friend Patricia "Tricia" Senzel of South Burlington, as well as her niece and nephews Chad Senzel, Thomas, Matthew and Sydney Case. Kathy also leaves behind special friends Kit Andrews, Elizabeth Marvin and Sarah Soule, and many other friends. Kathy was predeceased by her father Warren "Dan" and her former husband, Michael.
The family would like to thank the members of the UU Church congregation as well as her nurses, Milton and Emily, and other staff at the UVM Medical Center for their care and support during this difficult time.
A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 152 Pearl Street, Burlington, VT on Sunday, September 8th from 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Care Center at UVMMC, 111 Colchester Avenue, Main Pavilion Level 2, Burlington, VT 05401 or the Unitarian Universalist Church.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019