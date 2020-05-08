|
Kathy Germain
WILLISTON - Kathy Germain, 58 - Passed peacefully to be with Jesus on Sunday April 19th 2020. Born Kathy Ann Thompson on December 28, 1961 in Burlington to Betty (Bushey) Thompson and the late Allen Thompson.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Germain and their three children, Joshua (Christie) of Lynchburg, VA, Talia and Jesse of Williston.
Survived also by her mother, Betty Thompson, siblings Perry (Karen) Thompson, twin sister Kelly Lambert, and David Thompson all of Milton. To view Kathy's complete obituary and leave online condolences, please go to www.awrfh.com.
Services to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020