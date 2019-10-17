|
Kelly Jean Tluczek
Burlington - Kelly Jean Bracey Nenna Tluczek's journey on earth began on 1/5/1959 and ended on 10/14/2019 and what a ride it's been! Kelly was born and raised in Burlington, Vermont. In her youth she was an adrenaline junky, always seeking excitement and living close to the edge. She made a few bad choices, smoking cigarettes being one of them, but Kelly's intention was always to live life her own way and she certainly had many entertaining stories about this period of her life. She enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18 which opened many doors and helped her focus her energy in a positive direction.
Until her late forties, Kelly wasn't one to stay in one place for too long. Over the course of her journey she lived in: Vermont, Pennsylvania, Germany, Texas, Florida, Arizona, California, Wyoming and Colorado. Kelly was a woman of many talents and during her long period of wanderlust she had many occupations, but was defined by none of them. She will best be remembered for her loyalty to her friends and family, her sharp sense of humor, her total lack of pretense, her ability to walk in to a room full of strangers and make friends with almost all of them, her passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers, her skills in the crafts of sewing and jewelry making, her enthusiasm for Christmas, and most of all, her strong love of animals, especially dogs. Kelly had a big heart and an unforgettable personality that will endure in the hearts of the many people she met during her journey.
Kelly is survived by her sons, Shayne Nenna (wife Rachel) and John Tluczek (wife Briana), her mother (and strongest ally), Joan Bracey, her siblings Daniel, Sharon, and Kevin Bracey (wife Sonja), her beloved grandchildren Sage and Elizabeth Nenna, Jacob and Levi Tluczek and step-granddaughter Kaydynce Lamb, her nephews George and Patrick Bracey, and Brent, Connor and Evan Towne, several cousins, aunts and uncles, and her dogs Tully and Paco. Kelly was predeceased by her father, Terry Bracey, and her beloved beagle, Jake.
The family would like to thank Kelly's very close friends Dawn Dorey, Marilyn Dupre, and Barbara Mulhern who spent countless hours visiting with Kelly the last weeks of her life. The family would also like to thank the staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for their compassionate care of our dear loved one, Kelly.
There will be no services per Kelly's request. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the , McClure Miller Respite House, or the Humane Society of Chittenden County.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019