Manchester, MA - Kelly Stallings of Manchester, MA was born in Berlin, VT as an only child to Richard "Skip" and Joan Lamere. She attended Montpelier High School and finished at Harwood Union as salutatorian of her class of 1988. Kelly was on the track and field teams at both high schools competing in hurdles and as a sprinter. She attended the University of Vermont where she met her husband, Eric Stallings, earning a BS degree in Biological Sciences ("pre-vet") in 1992. Kelly had a unique ability and quality to connect with animals, her passion and purpose in life since she was a little girl. She also ran her own business called North Shore Strings making harp strings for 18 years, working closely with her parent's, VT Strings, and aunt's, Robinson's Harp Shop, harp string making businesses.
Kelly is survived by her spouse, Eric Stallings of Manchester, MA; her parents, Joan and Skip Lamere of Waterbury Center, VT; aunts and uncles: Phyllis Robinson of Mt. Laguna, CA; Jeannine Kneeland of Burlington, VT; Walter Lamere of West Burke, VT; Jean and Mike LaMoy of Menafee, CA; Mark and Gloria Cross; and in-laws: mother Pamela Woodside of Ft. Myers, FL; aunt Wendeline Woodside of Seaford, DE; Warren Muse of Earlysville, VA; brother Bruce and Susan Stallings of Altona, NY; nephew Tom Corrow of Plattsburgh, NY; niece Taylor Stallings of Dickinson Center, NY; and her dear cousins Brent LaMoy, Jason Kneeland, Torrey Gallagher, Jared Lamere, Catherine Muse and their families.
Services will be held at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home on 48 South Main St, Waterbury, VT on Friday, June 28 at 10 am. Interment will follow at the Maple Street Cemetery, Waterbury Center, VT. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the NHSPCA, one of the places where Kelly worked as an animal shelter employee, at https://nhspca.org/donate-today/ and click the link for Give Now under the Honor & Memorial Gifts section of the webpage. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 26, 2019