Kelton "Kelly" Westcom
Bakersfield - Heaven gained an angel when Kelton "Kelly" Westcom, age 60, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, MA.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5-8:00 PM at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield, 54 East Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield, VT 05441.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019