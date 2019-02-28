Services
96 Dickinson Ave. P.O. Box 396
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
802-933-4408
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield,
54 East Bakersfield Road
Bakersfield, VT
View Map
Kelton "Kelly" Westcom

Bakersfield - Heaven gained an angel when Kelton "Kelly" Westcom, age 60, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, MA.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5-8:00 PM at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield, 54 East Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield, VT 05441.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
