More Obituaries for Ken Bolio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Bolio Jr.


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ken Bolio Jr. Obituary
Ken Bolio, Jr.

- - Ken (Buster) Bolio Jr born January 10, 1950 passed suddenly June 1 2019. Ken is survived by his loving wife Barbara and his children Ken Bolio and his partner Heather Turpin, Tina and her husband Lee Frazier, Christina and her huaband Mike Dewey, Karen and her husband Christopher Cozadd , Lisa Ruquet, 11 grand children and 6 great grand children. The family would like to thank Pam and Wayne Abare and his best friend Rick Provost for their support. Ken was pre deceased by his parents Kenneth and Alberta Bolio. Lavigne Funeral home 655-3480
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 5, 2019
