Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-9477
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
68 Pinecrest Drive
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:45 PM
Green Mount Cemetery
Montpelier, VT
1927 - 2019
Essex - Kenneth A. Yates, of Essex died on Monday, August 26, 2019, two days before his 92nd birthday, at the McClure Miller Respite House.

Born in Taunton, MA on August 28, 1927, he was the son of the late William Yates, Sr. and Mona (Locke) Yates. He lived in Montpelier from 1932 to 1972, then moved to Rutland when appointed Postmaster there. He has also lived in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire before returning to Vermont in 2000.

Ken served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War as a member of the Naval Reserve. He was a Past Commander and life member of the American Legion Post 3 in Montpelier, a member of the VFW, NARFE, and NAPUS. Ken was also an honorary life member of the Rutland County Stamp Club.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years Marjorie "Midge" Yates of Essex; daughter Linda Yates of Barre; son Dean Yates and wife Julie of Baltimore, MD; his grandchildren Daniel Willey and wife Kristy of Williamstown, Deanna Willey of Marshfield, Jennifer Yates of Oakhurst, CA, and Nathan Yates of Baltimore, MD, and by his 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers; William Yates, Jr. and Robert E. Yates and sister-in-law Hilde Yates, and by two great-granddaughters Kira Jane and Libby Dawn.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, from 10-11am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00am at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction. Burial will be on Thursday at 2:45pm at Green Mount Cemetery, Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be sent to Heifer International, 1 World Ave. Little Rock, AR 72202 or to UVM Health Network, Home, Health, & Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd. Colchester, VT 05446. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019
