|
|
Kenneth Allen Devoid Sr.
- - A devout family man, a United States Marine, the descendant of Saint Andre Bessette (he would want us to brag about that for him) and undoubtedly the entertainer of any place he was. Those are just a few ways to describe Kenneth (Kenny) Allen Devoid Sr., 87, who passed away peacefully in the late hours of Thursday, February 7, 2019. For those of us lucky to have known him, we are beyond blessed. He spent half of his life being a role model, defining the meaning of being a hard worker and the other half living to love and care for the people close to him. He was kind, generous, encouraging and thought only of himself last.
His dedicated service in the military as a member of the Marines is only one example of his loyalty to those he loved. As a Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather there was no one better. He was known for showering his family with kisses, hugs and holding hands. He maintained a tough exterior but under that exterior was a family man who was sensitive and sweet. Kenny will be remembered for his sassy, quick witted jokes. After retiring as a Manager from IBM in 1988, Kenny spent lots of time in the woodshop that he had built in his garage. He loved nothing more than being out there making something out of nothing. Kenny was a lover of Country Music. He would putter around the house and yard with headphones, about 20 years outdated, singing "save a horse ride a cowboy".
As a husband, Kenny strived every day to put Sandra first. He found so much pride, in supporting her, loving her and providing for her. He expressed his love with small gestures, like thoughtful cards and notes and big gestures where he could, but no matter what his life's mission was to make her laugh. Kenny will also be remembered for his selflessness. He would do anything for the people he cared for. A quote we found he had written down that resonated with him was, "Your life and mine shall be valued not by what we take but by what we give" (Edgar Allen). He lived every day to embody that.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Sandra Devoid; his four children: Kathy Devoid and her two sons Jamie and Josh Breen; Stephen Devoid and wife Shawn Devoid and his two sons Brennan and Liam Devoid; Elizabeth Brosseau and husband Bryan Brosseau and her three daughters Katlyn McMahon, Kylie Castrucci and Kendall Castrucci; David Devoid and wife Jackie Devoid and their two daughters Bailey and Mckenna Devoid; two granddaughters Amelia and Claire Devoid; and seven great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Kenneth Allen Devoid Jr.
Kenny's family would like to extend a special thank you to; Toniya, Sue, Kathy, Emily, Rhonda, Hope and Angel from Elderwood and to the team at the UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, who cared for him graciously and with honor during his final days of life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 14, at 12 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life, both at Saint John Vianney Church, located at 160 Hinesburg Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403. There will be no visiting hours. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019