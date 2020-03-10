Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:30 PM
Shelburne - Kenneth C. Bryant, 85, passed away on March 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. Visiting hours will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Corbin and Palmer Funeral Chapel, 209 Falls Road, Shelburne, VT, between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm with prayers at 1:30pm. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer, 209 Falls Road, Shelburne, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
