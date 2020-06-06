Kenneth G. (Ken) Kalb
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth G. (Ken) Kalb

Lebanon,NH - Kenneth G. (Ken) Kalb, former president of the Community College of Vermont, died peacefully at his home at The Woodlands in Lebanon, on May 30, 2020, a few days shy of his 87th birthday.

"We are a part of all we have known." How fortunate we are to have known Ken, his warm smile, sly wit, wise counsel and gentle soul.

Ken was born in Walton, Indiana, June 4, 1933, the son of Shirley and Hilda (Pfeil) Kalb. He graduated from Logansport (Ind.) High School in 1951 and attended Purdue University before serving in the United States Air Force from 1953-57.

In 1959, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Missouri with a BA degree (English) and later (1977) received an MA degree (Higher Education) from the University of Iowa.

Ken enjoyed a long professional career that included working for IBM, serving as the registrar of the University of Wisconsin (Madison), as a management consultant in Boston and Toronto, executive director of VITA (Volunteers in Technical Assistance for Third World countries) and vice president of American College Testing Service (ACT) in Iowa City, Iowa.

In 1983, Ken and his wife Leah moved to Montpelier, Vermont, where for over a decade he served as the president of Community College of Vermont (CCV). As CCV's third president, Ken expanded the college's footprint to all regions of the state-putting CCV within 25 miles of 90 percent of Vermont's population.

During his tenure, CCV's enrollment nearly doubled as he forged formerly autonomous academic centers into a single, statewide institution, positioning the college to become the successful institution it is today.

Ken was widowed in 1989. On May 1, 1991, Ken married Nance Driscoll of Morrisville, Vermont. In retirement Ken wrote, including a published novel "The Wounds of Winter." Nance painted and together they travelled the world doing home exchanges involving their home on Cape Cod and, subsequently, South Portland, Maine. Among their favorite travel destinations were Paris, France; Galway, Ireland, and York, England.

Ken is predeceased by wife, Leah Kalb, son Erin Kalb and sister Linda Kalb Malm. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Nance Driscoll, son Jeri Kalb, stepdaughters Karen Bisbee, April Bisbee Magnant, Jennifer (John) Vogel and Debi Wimpey, stepson Robert Bisbee, brother-in-law Bob Malm, nephew Chris Malm, eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Ken's favorite quote sums up what we so loved about Ken, his genuinely good nature and humor: "If you wish to glimpse inside a human soul and get to know a person...just watch the person laugh...laughter is the most reliable gauge of human nature." (Dostoevsky)

Ken's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all those who supported Ken (and Nance) these past months, especially Christina and Whalen who filled his days with compassion and laughter.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a future date when it is safe for us to gather.

To share memories of Ken and messages of condolences, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Kalb's memory can be made to the Community College of Vermont Founders Fund, Development Office, 1 Abenaki Way, Winooski, Vt. 05404.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory - Lebanon
56 School Street
Lebanon, NH 03766
(603) 448-1568
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 6, 2020
Oh, Nance, we are so sorry. I worked for Ken for 8 years at CCV. They were wonderful, exciting years at CCV and he was one terrific boss/friend. Ill never forget the Saturday night he called me when I got home from vacation, and asked me if I knew you! You made him so happy; hes lucky to have found you. Please know our hearts are with you and your family, Nance. He blessed us all. Love, Liz & George
Liz Patch
Friend
June 5, 2020
from a complete stranger (I hope this is okay) - Ken sounded like an amazing amazing person (I read his obituary in the Valley News). My sincere condolences for your loss.
Josh Kahan
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved