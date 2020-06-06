Kenneth G. (Ken) Kalb
Lebanon,NH - Kenneth G. (Ken) Kalb, former president of the Community College of Vermont, died peacefully at his home at The Woodlands in Lebanon, on May 30, 2020, a few days shy of his 87th birthday.
"We are a part of all we have known." How fortunate we are to have known Ken, his warm smile, sly wit, wise counsel and gentle soul.
Ken was born in Walton, Indiana, June 4, 1933, the son of Shirley and Hilda (Pfeil) Kalb. He graduated from Logansport (Ind.) High School in 1951 and attended Purdue University before serving in the United States Air Force from 1953-57.
In 1959, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Missouri with a BA degree (English) and later (1977) received an MA degree (Higher Education) from the University of Iowa.
Ken enjoyed a long professional career that included working for IBM, serving as the registrar of the University of Wisconsin (Madison), as a management consultant in Boston and Toronto, executive director of VITA (Volunteers in Technical Assistance for Third World countries) and vice president of American College Testing Service (ACT) in Iowa City, Iowa.
In 1983, Ken and his wife Leah moved to Montpelier, Vermont, where for over a decade he served as the president of Community College of Vermont (CCV). As CCV's third president, Ken expanded the college's footprint to all regions of the state-putting CCV within 25 miles of 90 percent of Vermont's population.
During his tenure, CCV's enrollment nearly doubled as he forged formerly autonomous academic centers into a single, statewide institution, positioning the college to become the successful institution it is today.
Ken was widowed in 1989. On May 1, 1991, Ken married Nance Driscoll of Morrisville, Vermont. In retirement Ken wrote, including a published novel "The Wounds of Winter." Nance painted and together they travelled the world doing home exchanges involving their home on Cape Cod and, subsequently, South Portland, Maine. Among their favorite travel destinations were Paris, France; Galway, Ireland, and York, England.
Ken is predeceased by wife, Leah Kalb, son Erin Kalb and sister Linda Kalb Malm. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Nance Driscoll, son Jeri Kalb, stepdaughters Karen Bisbee, April Bisbee Magnant, Jennifer (John) Vogel and Debi Wimpey, stepson Robert Bisbee, brother-in-law Bob Malm, nephew Chris Malm, eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Ken's favorite quote sums up what we so loved about Ken, his genuinely good nature and humor: "If you wish to glimpse inside a human soul and get to know a person...just watch the person laugh...laughter is the most reliable gauge of human nature." (Dostoevsky)
Ken's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all those who supported Ken (and Nance) these past months, especially Christina and Whalen who filled his days with compassion and laughter.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a future date when it is safe for us to gather.
To share memories of Ken and messages of condolences, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Kalb's memory can be made to the Community College of Vermont Founders Fund, Development Office, 1 Abenaki Way, Winooski, Vt. 05404.
Lebanon,NH - Kenneth G. (Ken) Kalb, former president of the Community College of Vermont, died peacefully at his home at The Woodlands in Lebanon, on May 30, 2020, a few days shy of his 87th birthday.
"We are a part of all we have known." How fortunate we are to have known Ken, his warm smile, sly wit, wise counsel and gentle soul.
Ken was born in Walton, Indiana, June 4, 1933, the son of Shirley and Hilda (Pfeil) Kalb. He graduated from Logansport (Ind.) High School in 1951 and attended Purdue University before serving in the United States Air Force from 1953-57.
In 1959, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Missouri with a BA degree (English) and later (1977) received an MA degree (Higher Education) from the University of Iowa.
Ken enjoyed a long professional career that included working for IBM, serving as the registrar of the University of Wisconsin (Madison), as a management consultant in Boston and Toronto, executive director of VITA (Volunteers in Technical Assistance for Third World countries) and vice president of American College Testing Service (ACT) in Iowa City, Iowa.
In 1983, Ken and his wife Leah moved to Montpelier, Vermont, where for over a decade he served as the president of Community College of Vermont (CCV). As CCV's third president, Ken expanded the college's footprint to all regions of the state-putting CCV within 25 miles of 90 percent of Vermont's population.
During his tenure, CCV's enrollment nearly doubled as he forged formerly autonomous academic centers into a single, statewide institution, positioning the college to become the successful institution it is today.
Ken was widowed in 1989. On May 1, 1991, Ken married Nance Driscoll of Morrisville, Vermont. In retirement Ken wrote, including a published novel "The Wounds of Winter." Nance painted and together they travelled the world doing home exchanges involving their home on Cape Cod and, subsequently, South Portland, Maine. Among their favorite travel destinations were Paris, France; Galway, Ireland, and York, England.
Ken is predeceased by wife, Leah Kalb, son Erin Kalb and sister Linda Kalb Malm. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Nance Driscoll, son Jeri Kalb, stepdaughters Karen Bisbee, April Bisbee Magnant, Jennifer (John) Vogel and Debi Wimpey, stepson Robert Bisbee, brother-in-law Bob Malm, nephew Chris Malm, eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Ken's favorite quote sums up what we so loved about Ken, his genuinely good nature and humor: "If you wish to glimpse inside a human soul and get to know a person...just watch the person laugh...laughter is the most reliable gauge of human nature." (Dostoevsky)
Ken's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all those who supported Ken (and Nance) these past months, especially Christina and Whalen who filled his days with compassion and laughter.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a future date when it is safe for us to gather.
To share memories of Ken and messages of condolences, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Kalb's memory can be made to the Community College of Vermont Founders Fund, Development Office, 1 Abenaki Way, Winooski, Vt. 05404.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.