Oh, Nance, we are so sorry. I worked for Ken for 8 years at CCV. They were wonderful, exciting years at CCV and he was one terrific boss/friend. Ill never forget the Saturday night he called me when I got home from vacation, and asked me if I knew you! You made him so happy; hes lucky to have found you. Please know our hearts are with you and your family, Nance. He blessed us all. Love, Liz & George

Liz Patch

Friend