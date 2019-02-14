Services
Community Alliance Church
190 Pond Rd
Hinesburg, VT 05461
(802) 482-2132
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Alliance Church
Hinesburg, VT
Kenneth G. MacHarg Obituary
Kenneth G. MacHarg

- - Kenneth G. MacHarg passed into God's arms on February 12, 2019. Ken was a loving husband of over 40 years to his wife, Trish MacHarg, an exceptional father to his son Graham MacHarg and wife Cayenne, and daughter, MacKenzie Seeley and husband J.P. "Pop" was most adored by his grandsons, Calvin, Ryan, Ethan, and Wyatt. Ken leaves an unforgettable legacy with his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 am at Community Alliance Church in Hinesburg with a brief reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Community Alliance Church Benevolent Fund, which supports members of the community who are most in need. Donations can be mailed to Community Alliance Church, PO Box 582 Hinesburg, VT 05461.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
