Kenneth H. Browe
Jericho - Kenneth H. Browe, 83, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Burlington Heath & Rehab Center in Burlington.
Ken was born on May 28, 1936 in Burlington. The son of Harold and Evelyn (Martell) Browe who predeceased him. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School, class of '54. He served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Vermont Air National Guard and received Honorable Discharges from both. On July 18, 1959 he and Aliette M. Plouffe were married. They lived in South Burlington and later on moved to Jericho where they raised their children, Lori and Scott.
Ken loved a variety of sports including golf, hunting, boating and snowmobiling. He coached the Jericho Little League and his daughter's softball team. He loved watching his favorite baseball team the Yankees. He earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and later taught a class for teens in Jericho. Ken worked most of his career at IBM and retired after 32 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Aliette (Alie), daughter, Lori and husband Bob White of Williston, son, Scott Browe of Jericho and his grandson, Jackson White. His sister Joyce and her husband Richard Blongy of Rutland, many nieces and nephews. A brother-in-law, Jean N. (John) Plouffe of Bridport. Special cousins, Richard (Sue) Maynard, Lynne Lemire, Patricia (Derek) Lorrain and Bruce (Cherrie) Jolley.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Burlington Health & Rehab for caring for Ken the past 3 1/2 years.
Plans to celebrate his life are incomplete and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burlington Health & Rehab Center or to Essex Rescue.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020