Kenneth M. Brown
Jericho - Kenneth M. Brown - 88 years, of Jericho, VT, passed away June 14, 2019.
Born the second son of Nathan and Miriam Brown on November 21, 1930 in New York City, NY. The family moved from New Jersey back to Vermont in 1944 and soon settled in Jericho where Ken still lives today. He is a graduate of Jericho High School where he bragged he graduated 4th in his class, and then joked there were only 6 in his class, including his brother Jerry.
At the age of 20 Ken joined the Navy where he had the opportunity to travel to many parts of the world and contribute to the Korean War. After his military service Ken ran the family's dairy farm until the age of 28 when he joined his father's business Vermont Heating & Ventilating Company (VHV). He worked at VHV until 2016 at the age of 85 and would still be working today if he was able. He absolutely cherished his work and the opportunity to work side by side with many family members and friends. He worked at VHV for 58 years.
Ken's first passion in life was his family. Nothing pleased him more than to gather with family for special holiday occasions or to attend kids and grandkids sporting and performing arts events. Although very active outdoors horseback riding, skiing, and snowmobiling during his earlier adult years, Ken developed a real passion for biking, tennis and kayaking later in life. These activities were always shared with his family and friends. He can thank his wife Sarah, who has been with him for the past 23 years, for keeping him so active so late in life.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife Sarah, son Tobias, son David and his wife Kelli and three children Samantha, Nathan and Isabel, sister Carol Spence and her husband Charles, step-son Joseph Lemnah and his wife Beth and two children Cooper and Hazel, and of course many other extended family and friends, including his very dear friend Bill Skiff.
He was predeceased by his parents, Nathan and Miriam, brothers Jerry, Peter and David, sister Susan, and nephew John Spence.
Many thanks to UVM Health Network (Hospice) for their invaluable services which allowed Ken to pass in his most comfortable surroundings, at home with his family.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held Sunday June 23, 2019 from 12-2 pm at the Mansfield Barn in Jericho, VT.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts.
