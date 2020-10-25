1/1
Kent Allen Sourdiff
Kent Allen Sourdiff, 55 of Jacksonville Fl passed unexpectedly on September 17, 2020. He is survived by daughter Cassandra Sourdiff, Florence, VT; Mother Linda Taylor, Essex, VT; siblings Kelley Lane, Milton, VT; Kullen Sourdiff, Jacksonville Fl and Collin Sourdiff, Underhill, VT. Please visit everloved.com/life-of/kent-sourdiff for a complete obituary.
Please join us for an "outdoor" Celebration of Life Saturday, October 17, 2020, @ 11 am at Airport Park Pavilion in Colchester, VT. Burial to follow at New Mt Calvary, 76 Plattsburg Avenue, Burlington VT. All attendees are asked to follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a facial covering and practicing physical distancing.

Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Airport Park Pavilion
