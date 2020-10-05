Kevin J. Parker
Kevin J. Parker, 63, formerly of the Grand Isle and the St. Johnsbury area, passed away on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 after a long battle with diabetes.
Kevin was born January 19th, 1957 on a military base in the Azore Islands, the son of the late Albert A. Parker, and his mother Joanne (Earley) Parker.
In his early years, Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending quality time with his family. He graduated from Milton High School and soon after met the love of his life Lynne. They had three children together who he held dear to his heart. He raised his children in the greater Burlington area until he moved to the upper valley in the early 2000s.
He is survived by his wife Lynne Suddaby of St. Johnsbury, his daughters Sarah Binshadler of Orwell, VT, Katherine Parker and her fiancé Dylan of Cambridge, VT, his son Matthew Parker and his wife Rena of Claremont, NH, his grandchildren, Juniper and Hawthorne Binshadler, whom he adored and was so proud of. His sister Gail and her husband Jim Bascom of St. Albans, VT, his nephew James Raab of Burlington, VT, and his nieces Paige Bascom of Fairfax, VT and Nicole Bascom of Homestead, FL.
Kevin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially on the 4th of July where he made his family laugh and create memories that will last a life time.
There will be a private mass held for his immediate family, but there will be a "Kevin Style" celebration held at the family discretion at a later date for everybody to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you make donations to the National Diabetes Association
in Kevin's name.