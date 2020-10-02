Kevin (Charles) Kieny
Colchester - Kevin (Charles) Kieny, 59, of Colchester passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester due to complications from lung and liver cancer.
Kevin was born on March 21, 1961, in Philadelphia Pennsylvania to Leonard and Sue Kieny. The family moved to Shelburne, VT in 1966 where Kevin attended grade school. He graduated from Rice High School in 1979. After attending Lyndon State College, Kevin graduated from Vermont Technical College and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Kevin married Kathy Tylenda in 1986, and together they had two children, Shannon and Sarah. The family moved near Cincinnati, OH where they lived for 22 years. Kevin returned to Vermont and established residency in Colchester in 2018.
He is survived by his daughter Shannon and her husband Scott of Belle Isle, Florida; his daughter Sarah of Davenport, Florida; his sister Janet and Scott of Youngsville NC; his brother Craig and his wife Sally and nieces Haley and Samantha of Colchester, VT; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents.
Kevin was an avid sports fan and loved the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Eagles and all things Ohio State.
Arrangements are being prepared by Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home in Essex Junction, VT. Comments may be posted to the family at www.corbinandpalmer.com/listings
Per his wishes no services are planned, but a gathering to celebrate his life is being planned for a future date. Memorial donations can be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance at: TS Alliance - Mail-In Donations, 8737 Colesville Rd, Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or on-line at: https://www.tsalliance.org/ways-to-give/
