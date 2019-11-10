|
Kevin Mark Martin, Jr.
Burlington - Kevin Mark Martin Jr. 31, of Burlington passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019. Kevin is pre-deceased by paternal grandparents, Levi and Jean Martin of Monkton, maternal grandparents Carlos and Barbara Newsome of Burlington, nephew Noah Bowen and niece Naomi Martin-Perry. Kevin is survived by his daughter, Kyleigh Martin, his parents, Kevin Mark Martin Sr. of Burlington (formerly of Hinesburg) , and Camden Louise Mayo and Step-Father Randy (Joe) Mayo of Burlington, his three sisters Crystal Connelly and husband Charles (Eric) Connelly of Burlington, Chelsea Martin and fiancé Tyler Perry of Burlington, Katlyn Nelligan and husband Brian Nelligan of Cohoes New York, girlfriend Trish Anderson of Middlebury, as well as two nieces Hayleigh and Faith, many aunts, uncles, great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends that became family. Kevin was a lover of many people and things, perhaps the biggest love of his life was his daughter Kyleigh. Kevin loved quickly and he loved fiercely. He was quite popular with the ladies and was romantic in the most traditional sense. However, where there was a party, Kevin was likely to be. He loved anything outdoors but didn't get out much in his adult life. In his younger years you couldn't keep him inside if you tried. His spirit knew no bounds. To know Kevin was to love Kevin. He had an infectious smile and the best laugh. He was a lover of rap music, particularly 2Pac and Eminem, Country and Rock-n-Roll. He couldn't carry a tune across the street in a bucket and he didn't always know all of the words, but damnit that never stopped him from singing his heart out! He was always quick with a joke or with his temper and tended to be the clown in all situations. Kevin's crimson colored hair and size coined him the nickname 'Big Red' and if you've ever had the gum, you'd understand how appropriate that is. He is and always will be loved by his family and friends. Services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church located at 1250 Spear Street in South Burlington on November 13, 2019 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers instead please consider donating to the family to help with costs. Thank you.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019