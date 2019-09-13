|
Kevin Patrick Maley
Burlington - Kevin Patrick Maley died at his home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 surrounded by his family, after a yearlong illness.
Kevin was born in Burlington, Vermont on April 22, 1947, the third oldest of eight children of Rita Mahoney and Donald Maley. Kevin attended Burlington schools, and graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1965. He was a standout three sport athlete and voted most popular in his class.
In the early 70s, Kevin traveled to Washington State and worked several years in the leather crafting business. Ultimately he returned to the Vermont that he loved, and eventually found his true calling, partnering with his father Don in the Maley Wholesale Tackle business. Kevin was a genealogist of his Maley & Mahoney roots, and enjoyed his travels to Ireland.
Kevin's door was always open. He famously hosted weekly music jam sessions for many years. A kind, gentle, and intelligent person, he remained true to his rebellious spirit. Kevin was blessed with lifelong friends, from his South End childhood, the anglers he met in his sales throughout Vermont, and to his beloved Hayward Street neighborhood.
Kevin leaves his seven siblings: Mary Jo Cassidy, John and Lynn Maley, Don and Dorina Maley, Joseph and Linda Maley, Deirdre and Jack Kell, Michaella and Michael Collins, and Martin and Phyllis Maley. He also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the University of Vermont Home Health and Hospice staff and volunteers who became Kevin's new allies and friends this last year. A private celebration of life will be held for family and friends.
Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019