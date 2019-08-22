|
|
Kevin R. Gadue
Highgate Center, VT - Kevin R. Gadue, a lifelong resident of this area, left us much too soon on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 4-7 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So. Main Street, St. Albans, Vt. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM at The Church of the Rock, 1091 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT. To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019