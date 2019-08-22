Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Rock
1091 Fairfax Road
St. Albans, VT
More Obituaries for Kevin Gadue
Kevin R. Gadue


1964 - 2019
Kevin R. Gadue Obituary
Kevin R. Gadue

Highgate Center, VT - Kevin R. Gadue, a lifelong resident of this area, left us much too soon on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 4-7 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So. Main Street, St. Albans, Vt. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM at The Church of the Rock, 1091 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT. To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
