Kiley J. Fortune
Burlington - Kiley J. Fortune, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home. He was born on Dec. 24, 1972, in Burlington, the son of John N. Jr., and Sharron (Lemieux) Fortune. He worked in construction and later was a furniture maker with VT Furniture Designs. He was a guitarist and was an avid NY Giants football fan.
He leaves his parents, John Fortune, Jr & Sharron Fortune, both of Burlington; his sister, Tara Fortune & partner, Douglas Johnson of Burlington and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private Services are planned.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 2, 2019