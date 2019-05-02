Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Resources
More Obituaries for Kiley Fortune
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kiley J. Fortune


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kiley J. Fortune Obituary
Kiley J. Fortune

Burlington - Kiley J. Fortune, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home. He was born on Dec. 24, 1972, in Burlington, the son of John N. Jr., and Sharron (Lemieux) Fortune. He worked in construction and later was a furniture maker with VT Furniture Designs. He was a guitarist and was an avid NY Giants football fan.

He leaves his parents, John Fortune, Jr & Sharron Fortune, both of Burlington; his sister, Tara Fortune & partner, Douglas Johnson of Burlington and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private Services are planned.

Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now