Kim Marie Lafond
Milton - Kim Marie Lafond, 61, of Milton, VT, died unexpectedly August 8, 2020 at UVM Medical Center Hospital.
Kim was born January 19, 1960, in Burlington, VT to Leon and Barbara Bergevin.
She attended Winooski High School in Winooski, Vermont. She worked several years in housekeeping at Nursing Homes and office buildings. She enjoyed that very much.
She loved to collect Raggedy Ann dolls, teddy bears, & porcelain dolls. She enjoyed watching Nascar and listening to Irish music (Daniel O'Donnell). She loved her grandchildren and spent time with them as much as she could. She was quiet but sometimes she would come up with things that would make us laugh so hard we cried. She loved to spend time with family during the holidays. We love her very much and we will miss her.
She is survived by her husband Clayton Lafond of Milton , her children Rebecca Lafond of Milton, Shawn Lee Lafond of Milton, her sister Lori Bergevin of Williston, Niece, Meg and Jakob Atwood of New Hampshire, brother in law Raymond Lafond and Lori Milazzo of Margo Florida, brother in law Bruce and Linda Lafond of New York, her uncles, cousins, and her little dogs Roxy and Daisy.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Bergevin and mother, Barbara Bergevin.
Calling hours will be held on August 19th from 4-7 PM LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service 132 Main Street Winooski, Vermont
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM St Francis Xavier Church 3 St. Peter Street Winooski, Vermont. In lieu of flowers you can donate to your favorite charity
or animal shelter in her name.