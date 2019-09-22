|
Kirsten Elizabeth Moore
Jericho - Kirsten Elizabeth Moore, of Autumn Court in Jericho died on September 19, 2019 in Burlington after a long illness.
She was born on March 7, 1972 in Manassas, Virginia, the daughter of Robert Moore and Carol Carlson Moore. She was a graduate of Mount Mansfield High School and the University of Vermont, and worked at the Gardener's Supply Company for many years.
Kirsten is survived by her son Nolan, her brother Kirk, family in Illinois and North Carolina and many friends who were like family for her. She was predeceased by her father in 1999 and her mother in 2011.
A memorial service will be celebrated on September 25, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Covenant Community Church in Essex, with visitation starting at 6:00 pm that same day.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.creamtionsocietycc.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019