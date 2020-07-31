Korey Nolan Sefcik



Korey Nolan Sefcik, 34, passed away after a brief battle with Covid-19 on July 22, 2020.



Born in Burlington, VT on September 28, 1985 he was the son of James Sefcik and Judi Dawn Nolan.



He battled alcoholism for years and had recently been working on his sobriety, moving from Vermont



to South Carolina to begin a new chapter. He was caring, adventurous and always quick to bring a smile with his stories. He loved creating art and spending time with family and friends, especially his children who meant the world to him.



He is survived by his father James, children Henna, Slade and Deanna, siblings Shiloh, Shawny and Logan, grandparents, John and Maureen Sefcik and Judith Nolan. He was predeceased by his mother Judi Dawn Nolan and grandfather James Nolan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store