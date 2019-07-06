|
|
Kyle Burkhard
Colchester - It is with our heaviest heart we announce the untimely loss of Kyle Burkhard "Burks" of Colchester on June 26th, 2019 at the tender age of thirty-three. He was taken from us by an undiagnosed auto-immune disease. Kyle used his gift of time each day pridefully fulfilling his responsibilities and showing boundless love and loyalty to his friends and family. He lived his life with incredible intention and passion.
Kyle is survived by his wife Jennifer, his son Benjamin, his mother and father Lisa & Joe Burkhard, his brother Drew, his step mother and step brother Jessica Burkhard & Jordan Marut, his grandparents Joan & MIlton Boyarsky & Gloria Burkhard, his in-laws Caryl & Vincent Gazzola, many Aunts, Uncles & Cousins, his brothers and sister in law and his dog Jett. Kyle is predeceased by his Grandfather, Regis Burkhard and his Uncle, Mike Boyarsky.
From the beginning, this beautiful boy would see the benefits of friendships and creating opportunities to become "successful". Before he was ten, he would start small businesses like lemonade stands, selling beaded necklaces and more with his younger brother and lifetime soul extension, Drew. Everything was an opportunity to start a business!
His natural athleticism was more than apparent in all that he did. He played baseball from little league through High School. His passion for soccer was just as measurable as he played from high school into his collegiate career. He expressed his love of the sport with his lifetime teammates and band of brothers.
He pushed himself toward higher education attending Endicott College then transferring to the Art Institute of Boston to earn a degree in Film and Media Studies. Being forever pulled back home, he wove himself into the fabric of his community. He coached baseball at Mallets Bay Middle school while being a Special Education Assistant. He loved mentoring and motivating young athletes with positivity and honest passion for the game. Using his degree, he became a member of the WCAX television station family as a director. Raising a four-legged friend was next on his list. He trained and nurtured the first, yet affable member of the family, Jett.
All the while, business and sales was in his blood. He was a charismatic salesman at Freedom Nissan and Burlington Hyundai/Subaru where he crossed paths with his soulmate and now beloved wife, Jennifer. He knew without a doubt that the girl he had been looking for his whole life had finally stepped in front of him. He then decided to join the family business at Winooski Insurance. He was lovingly mentored by his father and role model, Joe.
He always knew his place in this world was to be a husband and father. He wanted to provide for his family enough to experience joy on a daily basis and he did. Becoming Ben's father was an incredibly natural fit. He loved his boy with all he had inside of him. Benjamin now carries his image and spunk for life within him. Kyle was the quintessential father and husband who brought light and magic to any room he was in. He will live on eternally through Benjamin and Jennifer. Their young and boundless love, so powerful, will resonate forever as they keep his spirit alive everyday.
Kyle consistently held tight to those he loved in an effort to share days filled with joy and laughter together. He always had a way of understanding what is most important in this life. His legacy to us is to live life to its limits and express your love and gratitude out loud, as he did everyday. Kyle taught us all so much in his far too short and precious time here with us. His charismatic personality will reverberate throughout our lifetime and beyond. Kyle had a way of making the world a brighter place, and for that, we are eternally grateful for his light, his love and the lasting impression he left on each of us.
We are absolutely blessed for having had you as a treasured husband, precious father, beautiful son, irreplaceable brother, loving grandson, perfect cousin, and incredibly loyal friend. He will be missed so dearly.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Church Rd in Colchester. Burial will be private. To place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com
Rest with Angels, Dear Kyle.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 6, 2019